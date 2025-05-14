An Arsenal legend has delivered his verdict on Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United.

Speculation over Alexander Isak’s long-term future at Newcastle United is nothing new for Magpies supporters - but they may well love the latest comments made by a legend of one of the clubs reportedly keen on the Sweden international.

Isak has been an overwhelming success since Newcastle broke their transfer record to land the Real Sociedad striker in a £63m deal in August 2022. After marking his debut with a goal and an eye-catching performance against Liverpool, Isak has gone on to score 62 goals and provided 11 assists in 108 appearances and also found the net as United ended their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with a 2-0 win against Liverpool in this season’s Carabao Cup final.

The Reds have been repeatedly named as one potential suitor for Isak and Arsenal, who Newcastle face in their penultimate game of the Premier League season on Sunday, have also been routinely linked with a move for the Magpies star. However, former Gunners full-back Nigel Winterburn has pointed to a number of key factors that mean there ‘isn’t really any reason’ for Isak to consider leaving St James Park this summer.

He told BetVictor: “My initial thought is that there isn’t really any reason for Alexander Isak to leave Newcastle at the moment – it might come down to whether they need the money for Financial Fair Play reasons. It looks as though they’ll be in the Champions League next season and they’ve just won the League Cup, their first trophy in 56 years – why would you want to leave?

“Newcastle have a huge fanbase and they’re so passionate, it’s such a great club. They’re on an upward trajectory and next season is a chance for Isak to showcase himself, and the rest of the team, in the Champions League again. The only question you might then ask is, ‘do I believe Newcastle can win the Premier League in the next few seasons?’ The answer to that, for me, is, ‘no I don’t’. If one of the biggest clubs in the world came calling and he desperately wanted to leave then he might be able to make a move happen, but we’re not hearing anything to suggest he wants out.”

“We’ll have to wait and see”

Winterburn also stressed Newcastle’s push towards the brink of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League will work in their favour. Sunday’s 2-0 home win against top five rivals Chelsea means Howe’s side can wrap up a place at European football’s top table this weekend with a win against Arsenal and could overhaul the Gunners and snatch runners-up place in the Premier League by taking maximum points from their final two games of the season.

The former Gunners left-back said: “I don’t think I can see Isak leaving Newcastle this summer. As long as they have Champions League football next season, which looks likely to be the case, then I think he’ll stay. Players and agents can be funny, though. They’ll tell you that when the opportunity comes to make a big move, it doesn’t happen very often. It really depends on who comes calling for him. The club can always deter interest by asking for a massive fee, because as good as Isak is, I’m not sure many teams have £150 million to spend on one player in this current climate. We’ll have to wait and see, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him in a Newcastle shirt next season.”

