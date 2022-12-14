Newcastle United will play their second of two club friendlies this weekend as they host Rayo Vallecano at St. James’ Park. The clash will be followed by their return to competitive action as they take on Eddie Howe’s old club Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Howe has been reunited with his old team once already as they played out a 1-1 draw on home soil in September. The Magpies are unbeaten against the Cherries in their last six meetings (W3 D3).

United will then travel to Leicester in the Premier League on Boxing Day, before finishing up the year with a home clash against Leeds United. A win in their first match back in the Premier League will temporarily see them move up to second place, with Man City not featuring until December 28.

Here are today’s Premier League transfer rumours...

WEST HAM 'OFFERED' £12M LEEDS UTD TARGET

West Ham are reportedly set to be offered the chance to sign Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic in a swap deal that would include Mikola Vlasic heading the other diretion. Leeds United are currently in pole position to sign the 26-year-old. (Tuttosport)

ARSENAL 'URGED' TO SIGN NEWCASTLE UTD ACE

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club to consider signing Allan Saint-Maximin in the January transfer window. The Frenchman has only made three starts in the Premier League this season due to injury. (Express)

SEVILLA 'KEEN' ON NOTTINGHAM FOREST LOAN FLOP

Sevilla have expressed their interest in Rennes defender Loic Bade and would like them to cut his loan deal at Nottingham Forest short so they can sign him. The 22-year-old has only made the bench once under Steve Cooper. (El Chiringuito)

LIVERPOOL TO 'HOLD' SECOND MEETING WITH WORLD CUP STAR

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are reportedly set for further talks with Sofyan Amrabat over a move to Anfield. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked to the Moroccan midfielder. (Liverpool Echo)

LEICESTER CITY 'PREPARE' £39M BID FOR MOROCCO MIDFIELDER

Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi and could bid around £39m next month following a successful World Cup campaign with Morocco. A number of clubs across Europe, including Sevilla and Barcelona, are interested in the 22-year-old. (L'Equipe)

CHELSEA SET TO 'HIJACK' ARSENAL DEAL FOR STRIKER

Chelsea are reportedly looking to hijack Arsenal's potential deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after contacting his agent over a move. The 22-year-old was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium at the start of the year. (football.london)

COVENTRY CITY STAR ON EVERTON'S 'RADAR'

Everton are said to be monitoring Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the January transfer window. The 25-year-old has nine goals in the Championship this season. (Dean Jones)

MAN UTD 'HANDED' BOOST IN CODY GAKPO PURSUIT

