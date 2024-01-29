Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are facing a race against time to conclude a deal to sell Miguel Almiron to the Saudi Pro League. Al Shabab FC and Al Ahli have recently emerged as potential destinations for the Paraguayan - although Eddie Howe has admitted he would like to keep hold of the 29-year-old this window.

The January transfer window in England closes at 11pm on Thursday 1 February, however, the window in Saudi Arabia closes well before that, meaning Newcastle have just a matter of hours to conclude a deal. Here is everything you need to know about the Saudi Arabian transfer deadline and Almiron’s potential St James’ Park departure:

When does the transfer window close in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabian clubs have until January 30 to conclude deals and register players. As laid out by the FIFA transfer window calendar, Saudi clubs cannot register players after this date meaning they must conclude all their business before then, or be forced to wait until the summer transfer window opens.

What is the latest on a potential departure for Almiron?

With finances tight at St James’ Park, only a sale would unlock their means to spend on incoming transfers. Almiron, whilst still a key player in Howe’s team, would command a decent transfer fee and allow the club to reinvest into new transfers.

However, there is no guarantee that they will be able to acquire a replacement for Almiron between now and their transfer deadline on Thursday and with Harvey Barnes not yet back in action, Almiron’s departure would leave the squad threadbare in attacking areas. Almiron is also reportedly settled at the club and is not pushing for a move to the Saudi Pro League. The other complicating factor to any deal is that the Magpies face Aston Villa on Tuesday night - the same night the transfer window shuts in Saudi Arabia.

What has Howe said on Almiron?

Almiron missed the win over Fulham on Saturday through illness but could feature against Aston Villa on Tuesday night. "We hope Miggy will be with us." Howe said on Monday morning.