Bayern Munich sign Arsenal ‘target’ as Kieran Trippier alternative amid Newcastle United transfer links
Newcastle United transfers: Bayern Munich have identified an alternative to Kieran Trippier.
Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey after failing in their attempts to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United. Bayern had shown interest in the Three Lions man, but saw a bid of £12.8m rejected by Newcastle United earlier this month.
Whilst Newcastle remained strong on their valuation of the defender, Bayern sporting director Chrisoph Freund revealed earlier this week that they had pulled-out of negotiations for Trippier: "The Kieran Trippier issue is over.” Freund admitted. “We only do what we are 100 percent convinced of."
Trippier will stay at Newcastle United with Eddie Howe stressing that he has remained committed to the club, despite speculation linking him with a move to Germany. Bayern’s failure to tempt Trippier to reunite with Eric Dier and Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena means they have now parted with around €30m to sign the defender.
Boey has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the recent past, however, he will instead be playing his football in the Bundesliga. The 23-year-old joined the Turkish Super Lig. side back in 2021 for just £1m from Stade Rennais and has been a regular ever since an injury-hit first season.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, will likely be quiet between now and deadline day on Thursday with any incoming business dependent on being able to offload players. Miguel Almiron, who missed the win over Fulham on Saturday through illness, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia whilst Callum Wilson reportedly has suitors from the Premier League, Italy and Spain.