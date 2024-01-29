Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With just four days of the January window to go, here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Premier League:

Brentford ‘agree’ deal for winger

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford have agreed a deal with Club Brugge to sign winger Antonio Nusa, despite intense competition for his signature. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Nusa this month, however, Fabrizio Romano reports that Brentford have swooped for his signature in a deal worth around £30m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old will join the Bees this month but remain at Brugge until the end of the season to continue his development. Brugge are set to net a healthy profit from Nusa’s sale, having spent less than £3m to sign him from Norwegian side Stabaek in 2021.

Of the interested clubs in Nusa, Spurs were the most tipped to secure the teenager’s signature and have been the Premier League’s biggest spenders to date in the window having spent £25m on Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. Newcastle United, meanwhile, had been linked with Nusa as a way to strengthen their attacking options amid reports Miguel Almiron could be on the move to Saudi Arabia.

Leicester City stand firm on midfielder

Elsewhere, both Brentford and Brighton remain interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, however, the Foxes are standing firm on their £40m-plus valuation. The Gtech Community Stadium and the Amex Stadium have been tipped as potential destinations for the 25-year-old this month, however, neither club are willing to match Leicester’s valuation of the player.

Dewsbury-Hall has impressed as the Foxes run away from the chasing pack at the top of the Championship table and has been heavily tipped for a return to the Premier League. However, Roberto De Zerbi has recently distanced himself from talk surrounding Dewsbury-Hall, stating: “I don’t know anything about it. I know him as a player, he has great quality. But it is not my business speaking about other players, especially in Enzo Maresca’s case. He is my friend and I want to be correct with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad