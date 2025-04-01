Michael Kayode and Rico Henry made their return to action in a training game v West Ham. Thomas Frank could have them both available v Newcastle United | Getty Images

Thomas Frank has received a huge triple boost ahead of Brentford’s clash with Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United’s first match following their Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool sees them take on Thomas Franks’s Brentford at St James’ Park. With a full round of Premier League fixtures to be played this midweek, the Magpies know they must be on top form if they want to ensure they don’t lose any ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

Brentford, meanwhile, defeated the Magpies in the reverse fixture back in December and have won five-straight Premier League away games as they also hold hopes of qualifying for European football. And as Frank prepares his squad for the trip to the north east, he has been boosted by the return of two injured players as well as one of his key men committing his future to the club.

Brentford receive double injury boost v Newcastle United

Having gone more than a fortnight since their last outing, a 2-1 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, the Bees played a training match against West Ham last week, with a mix of first-team players and ‘B Team’ players representing the Bees. A 1-0 win was secured by a Iwan Morgan strike, but the main takeaway for Brentford would have been the return to action of Michael Kayode and Rico Henry.

Kayode, a January loan signing from Fiorentina, played just four times for the Bees before a knee injury sidelined him for their matches against Aston Villa and the Cherries earlier this month. Although he has played just 30 minutes of action under Frank, the 20-year-old is a hugely promising talent and someone that Fiorentina will hope can develop whilst in London.

Henry, meanwhile, has had a horrendous time with injuries over the past couple of seasons. He suffered an ACL injury against Newcastle United at St James’ Park back in September 2023 - an injury that kept him out of action until January of this year.

Henry played over an hour on his return against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, before a three-minute cameo against Manchester City in the Premier League. A hamstring injury forced him to sit out their win over Crystal Palace at the end of January and the 27-year-old hasn’t been seen in first-team action since.

Both Kayode and Henry came through that training match with the Hammers unscathed, however, with the Standard reporting that they could both be available for Frank to pick at St James’ Park.

Christian Noorgard signs new Brentford deal

Elsewhere, Brentford have confirmed that their captain, Christian Noorgard, has signed a two-year extension to his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Danish international has spent almost six years at the club and hopes he can help lead his side to silverware or continental football: “The biggest dream would be to win something or to clinch a European spot,” Noorgard said.

“They're dreams of course and something we should aspire to do. In general, I want us to maintain being humble, maintain working hard and maintain the culture we have because you cannot take staying in the Premier League for granted, which is something we have done now for five seasons.”