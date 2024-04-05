Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has responded to Newcastle United’s reported interest in goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The Magpies are facing something of an overhaul of their goalkeeping options this summer as back-up stoppers Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius both approach the final months of their current deals at St James’ Park. The latter has already hinted his future lies away from Tyneside after opening up on a possible move to Serie A in a recent interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Nick Pope is expected to reclaim his place as Eddie Howe’s first choice goalkeeper when he returns from a longstanding shoulder injury that has kept him on the sidelines since December and that has placed a question mark over the future of Martin Dubravka. The Slovakia international has stepped in, in Pope’s absence and is unlikely to want to spend the final 12 months of his current deal serving as a back-up option to the England stopper.

Newcastle have been linked with moves for the likes of Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale, Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili and Bayern Munich stopper Alexander Nubel in recent weeks - but a new link surfaced earlier this week when reports suggested the Magpies were monitoring Boro keeper Dieng as he continues to impress with the Championship club.

The Senegal international has made 29 appearances for Boro since moving to the Riverside Stadium from second tier rivals Queens Park Rangers last summer and still has three years remaining on his current contract. However, there have been suggestions Newcastle, Sevilla, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are all considering a summer move for the 29-year-old. Boro boss Michael Carrick revealed he is refusing to pay any interest to the reports linking his goalkeeper with a move elsewhere and isn’t bothered by speculation surrounding a number of his players.