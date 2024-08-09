Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to add a winger to their squad.

Newcastle United have suffered a blow in their summer transfer window plans after Chelsea made a successful £54m offer for reported Magpies target Pedro Neto.

As talks continue over the potential club record deal for Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, the Magpies are also believed to be keen to add another winger to their squad before the window closes for business at the end of the month. The likes of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, Barcelona star Raphinha and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke have all been suggested as possible targets and Neto was also believed to have admirers within the St James Park hierarchy.

The Portugal international was questioned on his future during Wolves’ recent tour of the United States and dropped a major hint he would be willing to remain part of Gary O’Neil’s squad for the new Premier League season amid reports of interest from Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea. He said: "Staying at Wolves? I love this club, I'm really happy to be here". "I'm happy to take this team to another level"

That came just days after Wolves boss O’Neil had already admitted he would not stand in Neto’s way if ‘a top club’ came forward with a ‘massive bid’ to secure his services.

He told the E&S podcast: “I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club. Obviously I want out team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays. I think so (there’s a chance he stays). There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoke to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it.

“But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way. I’m confident that he will be here. Because we haven’t had anything really, that makes the club think that he won’t be. But of course, a lot of business can be done late.”

That offer has now come forwards after Chelsea submitted a £54m bid on Friday afternoon as the Blues look to secure their tenth new signing of a hectic first transfer window under new head coach Enzo Maresca. The offer has now been accepted and Neto will officially join Chelsea and take their summer spending beyond the £200m mark after undergoing a medical over the weekend.

The Blues have already signed goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, defensive trio Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley, midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Omari Kellyman, winger Estevao Willian and striker Marc Guiu. Talks over a possible £34.5m deal for Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion are ongoing and recent reports have also suggested Chelsea are keen to sign Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders before sending him back to the Belgian club on a season-long loan deal.