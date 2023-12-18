Chelsea injury news: Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that one of his key men will feature against Newcastle United.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will feature against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Nkunku is yet to feature for the Blues since joining the club on a permanent basis in the summer, however, his manager has confirmed he will feature against the Magpies, although he may have to settle for a spot on the bench when the teams are announced.

“Christoph was involved in the last game and will be involved.” Pochettino confirmed. “Today he was training well. Maybe he will have the possibility to be involved in some minutes."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

