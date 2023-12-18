Chelsea receive major fitness boost as key man set to be involved v Newcastle United
Chelsea injury news: Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that one of his key men will feature against Newcastle United.
Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will feature against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Nkunku is yet to feature for the Blues since joining the club on a permanent basis in the summer, however, his manager has confirmed he will feature against the Magpies, although he may have to settle for a spot on the bench when the teams are announced.
“Christoph was involved in the last game and will be involved.” Pochettino confirmed. “Today he was training well. Maybe he will have the possibility to be involved in some minutes."
Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m in January, but the Frenchman spent the rest of last campaign at the Bundesliga side before moving to London this summer. After a promising pre-season with the Blues, Nkunku was injured in their final friendly against Borussia Dortmund and has yet to play under Pochettino.