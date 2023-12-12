Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has been forced to name the same ten outfield players to start the last five games in all competitions.

Alan Shearer doesn’t believe that Newcastle United should use their current injury list as a reason for their slump in form. Newcastle have tasted back-to-back Premier League defeats against Everton and Spurs, but Shearer believes the squad should be capable of playing three games a week - even in its current threadbare state.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said: “All I keep hearing is reporters, pundits, presenters saying how tired they are. Forgive me for thinking anything different, but it’s their job to play football, isn’t that what they get paid for?”

“I will never accept that players play too much football because they have the best sports science, the best pitches, the best physios, the best everything. They don’t sit on coaches now for six hours, they sit on private jets. I’m always reluctant to say that players play too much football.”

Shearer’s view wasn’t universally agreed with, however, with former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards disagreeing with Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer. Richards, who retired from football aged just 31 in 2019, defended the players and the situation the club currently finds itself in.

In reply, Richards said: “When I started my career, I could play three games a week, no problem at all. I was a little bit lighter and my body could deal with it.

“When I started moving through my career and got to 25, 26, 27, I really did feel it. I used to be able to have one day recovery and back into training. The later it went, it took me two days to recover.

