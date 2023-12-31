Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has hailed Alexander Isak as an ‘outstanding technician’ as the Swedish international begins to get back to full fitness. Isak has suffered with a groin injury throughout the season and thus hasn’t been able to enjoy a consistent run of games, despite shining in front of goal.

Isak has netted ten goals in all competitions this season, more than any of his teammates and one more than fellow striker Callum Wilson. Speaking about the striker, Howe was keen to praise his efforts and is hopeful that he can put his injury issues behind him and showcase his talents during the remainder of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Asked if there is more to come from him, Howe said: “Yes, I think there is. He's got so much within himself that he can help us with. He's an outstanding technician, an outstanding athlete as well, and he knows where the goal is. He can score goals.

“It's been a frustrating few weeks for Alex because he's wanted to deliver physically so much more than he's been able to. He's been carrying a slight groin problem.

“He looks back to his physical best – I was pleased with him against Nottingham Forest, I thought he did really well. He could have scored probably two or three more goals on a different day. But he's a real threat."