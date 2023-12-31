Eddie Howe names ‘outstanding’ Newcastle United player that’s had a ‘frustrating’ season
Liverpool v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side begin 2024 with a very difficult test against Liverpool.
Eddie Howe has hailed Alexander Isak as an ‘outstanding technician’ as the Swedish international begins to get back to full fitness. Isak has suffered with a groin injury throughout the season and thus hasn’t been able to enjoy a consistent run of games, despite shining in front of goal.
Isak has netted ten goals in all competitions this season, more than any of his teammates and one more than fellow striker Callum Wilson. Speaking about the striker, Howe was keen to praise his efforts and is hopeful that he can put his injury issues behind him and showcase his talents during the remainder of the season.
Asked if there is more to come from him, Howe said: “Yes, I think there is. He's got so much within himself that he can help us with. He's an outstanding technician, an outstanding athlete as well, and he knows where the goal is. He can score goals.
“It's been a frustrating few weeks for Alex because he's wanted to deliver physically so much more than he's been able to. He's been carrying a slight groin problem.
“He looks back to his physical best – I was pleased with him against Nottingham Forest, I thought he did really well. He could have scored probably two or three more goals on a different day. But he's a real threat."
Isak enjoyed a memorable debut for the Magpies at Anfield last season as he put Newcastle ahead in the first half and was cruelly denied a second by a very tight offside call. Isak and co head to Merseyside tomorrow aiming to end a run of three-straight defeats in all competitions.