Former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore has let loose on Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon following a controversial clip of the forward emerged on social media. The 22-year-old was shown lashing out at Eddie Howe after he was substituted late in the second half of their win over Brentford at the weekend.

Gordon joined the Magpies for a whopping £45 million in the January transfer window but is yet to impress on Tyneside, claiming zero goals and zero assists in seven appearances. Having made only one start for the club, the attacker was brought onto replace Jacob Murphy at half-time but was then taken off in the final minutes of the game.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Collymore said: “What on earth is he doing?! – He has done absolutely nothing to warrant a big move to Newcastle. Let’s be real here – the only reason he got that transfer is because he’s English, had five good games in an Everton shirt and the Toffees are skint.

“For Gordon to come off the pitch and take the time to walk over to the manager and have a go at him was an absolute disgrace.”

Gordon was used to being the main man for Everton last season but has struggled to make his mark at St. James’ Park, with the likes of Murphy, Allan-Saint Maximin and Miguel Almiron forcing him to settle for a place on the bench. The Magpies will host Aston Villa this weekend and it seems unlikely that the former Toffees star will be awarded a role in the starting line-up after his behaviour.

Magpies ‘eye’ World Cup semi-finalist

Newcastle United are targeting a move for Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic this summer, according to Milan Web. The Premier League oufit are said to be preparing a bid of around €25-€30 million for the midfielder.

Brozovic is a well-known figure in European football, having been a regular for Inter Milan since joining the club in 2015. The Croatian has helped the Serie A giants win the league title, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiania twice, whilst he was also named in the Serie A Team of the Year last season. Brozovic has recently earned more plaudits for his performances at the World Cup, as he helped Croatia reach the semi-finals in Qatar.

Newcastle are now believed to see Brozovic as the perfect midfielder to line up alongside Bruno Guimaraes next season and the possibility of Champions League football at St. James’ Park is likely to prove tempting for the midfielder. However, Brozovic only signed a contract extension with Inter in March 2022 and so Simone Inzaghi’s side will have firm control over any potential negotiations.

