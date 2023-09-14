Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been advised to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson after his impressive form for the Seagulls. Ferguson’s hat-trick for Brighton against Newcastle United just before the international break ensured the Magpies would face Brentford this weekend on the back of three successive league defeats.

It was a bitterly disappointing day on the south coast for Newcastle but former player Alan Smith believes that Newcastle should look to sign the artist of their downfall when the January transfer window opens. Smith, who also played for Leeds and Manchester United during his time in the top-flight, believes two of his former clubs should be interested in signing the Brighton man.

Speaking about Premier League betting to BoyleSports, Smith said: “I'd imagine Man United and Newcastle would consider Ferguson.

“However, it's up to the player and whether or not he wants to leave Brighton. This is a club with Champions League ambitions and beyond!

“Roberto De Zerbi has made it clear that any players who want to leave Brighton can do so - look at what happened with Caicedo. Brighton now feel like they can compete with clubs like Chelsea.

“I'd imagine Ferguson is enjoying life at Brighton now - he's playing regularly, playing well, and scoring goals. There's always the temptation to go to 'bigger' clubs, and that's something he may well want to do in the future.

“However, it seems like Ferguson is enjoying it at Brighton. He's only 18 and he's still learning his responsibilities.

“I'm sure he's on plenty of radars right now. Big clubs always want good young players. Brighton will want to keep hold of him, and it's a great club for him to be at.”

The 18-year-old has four goals in four Premier League appearances this season but was withdrawn from international duty with a knee injury. Ferguson has been compared to Alan Shearer in the past and Newcastle United’s record goalscorer recently admitted that he ‘loves’ everything about the teenager’s game.