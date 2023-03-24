A few Newcastle United stars kicked off their international duty with a bang yesterday as the likes of England, Northern Ireland and Slovakia competed in the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Jamal Lewis enjoyed a rare start in football after making only one appearance in the Premier League this season. The defender started in Northern Ireland’s 2-0 win over San Marino and picked up an assist as Dion Charles doubled their lead in the second half, whilst he also picked up a clean sheet. Martin Dubravka also avoided conceding in Slovakia’s 0-0 draw with Luxembourg, while Kieran Trippier settled for a brief cameo during England’s win over Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak could feature for Sweden against Belgium this evening, while Garang Kuol could add to his three international caps as Australia take on Ecuador.

Here are the latest headlines from St. James’ Park...

Ben Foster joins Wrexham

Ben Foster has joined National League’s Wrexham on a deal until the end of the season, six months after announcing his retirement from senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old enjoyed a brilliant career with the likes of Manchester United, Birmingham City and West Brom before ending his career following Watford’s relegation to the Championship. Foster was then targeted by a number of clubs including Newcastle United, who were reportedly eager to bring him to Tyneside following an injury to Karl Darlow.

However, Foster went onto reject Newcastle and instead opted to retire. Speaking last month, the goalkeeper said: “A bit earlier in the season I could have signed for Newcastle when Karl Darlow got a little injury. I was very close to doing it as well.

“I ummed and ahhed about it and eventually sort of decided I’d hung up my gloves and I’d done it for a reason and I was happy with that reason.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Foster has now decided to put his retirement on hold and has joined Wrexham, who currently sit three points clear at the top of the National League. The former England international enjoyed a brief loan spell with the Welsh outfit in his younger days, however the club looks very different now following the arrival of Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and Foster’s fame on YouTube and social media could certainly benefit the side.

Magpies ‘join’ race for Juve starlet

Newcastle United are interested in signing Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior after a breakthrough campaign for the youngster, according to 90min. The 19-year-old made his Serie A debut in October and has since made another 10 appearances for the senior side.

Iling-Junior is still waiting for his first start in the Italian top flight but has made a handful of promising cameos including a feature in Juventus’ 4-3 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, as well as two appearances in the Europa League. He also picked up his first senior assist only 41 seconds after he was brought on during their win over Lecce in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iling-Junior’s form for Juventus has caught the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs and it is thought that he could be tempted by a return to England, having been born in London and spending nine years with Chelsea’s academy. The winger’s previous spell with the Blues could be a stumbling block for Newcastle however, with the Blues reportedly also keen on snapping him up this summer.