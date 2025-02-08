Emil Krafth returned to action for Newcastle United against Arsenal after three months without playing.

Krafth’s late substitute appearance in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at St James’ Park came about following a late injury to Sven Botman. Botman will now miss Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Birmingham City with Krafth poised to come into the side.

It would be his first start since the Carabao Cup match against Chelsea back in October. Krafth suffered a broken collarbone in training shortly after and only returned to the bench last month before finally getting back on the pitch against Arsenal.

But even then, the defender’s return was sooner than head coach Eddie Howe had initially anticipated.

“Yeah, I think Krafty, when he got injured, which was a real blow for us, I think his scheduled return date was I think something along the lines of 10 to 12 weeks,” Howe said. “I think he ended up coming back seven to eight [weeks].

“And again, a testament to his professionalism, his character. He was determined to make himself available.

“We wanted to protect him because we didn't want him to come back too early. We wanted to make sure his injury had totally healed, so we've given him a little bit more time. But he's been excellent behind the scenes.

“He's just a real good character to have in the squad, a really consistent guy. He's always there and dependable and ready if you need him. And it came on the other night, I thought he was really, really good in a pressurised situation.

“So yeah, I'd say he's looked really good physically. I mean, the type of injury that he had meant that he could continue running really for the majority of the time that he was out. So fitness-wise, he's absolutely fine.”

A new contract for Emil Krafth at Newcastle United?

Krafth is one of several Newcastle players out of contract at the end of the season along with Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy. While the Swedish defender’s game time has been limited over the past few seasons due to injury and the form of players such as Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento at right back, Krafth’s versatility and dependable nature when fit make him a big asset to the squad in Howe’s eyes.

“I believe [contract] talks are still ongoing,” Howe said. “He's certainly someone we want to keep.”

Newcastle United set to make changes v Birmingham

The turnaround after Wednesday’s win against Arsenal and League One opposition in Birmingham will see Howe rotate his line-up for the match at St Andrew’s, with Krafth one of several players who could come in.

“I think we'll have to [rotate],” Howe added. “It'll be difficult to ask for the same players to go again and give the same energy that they did to the game on Wednesday.

“We don't have a huge squad in terms of depth, especially with a couple of injuries that we've picked up with Sven missing and Joelinton out. But we try and pick a team that we think is strong enough to win.

“We give opportunities to other players, but they need to take their opportunity because with the strength that we have in terms of fighting for our starting 11, any chance that anyone gets, they have to take.”