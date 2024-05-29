Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United remain in line to complete a double free transfer window to kick off their summer recruitment plans.

Although the Magpies were always likely to look to add at a centre-back to Eddie Howe’s ranks during the close-season, serious injuries to defensive duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman have forced something of a rethink from the St James Park hierarchy. Club captain Lascelles is unlikely to return until the end of the calendar year after he suffered a serious knee injury in the dramatic 4-3 win against West Ham United in March and Botman is likely to spend a similar spell on the sidelines after an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the FA Cup defeat against Manchester City just a week earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those injury blows meant Dan Burn reverted back to his natural centre-back position for the remainder of the season as he partnered Fabian Schar for the majority of the final two months of the campaign. Full-back Emil Krafth was also forced into an emergency centre-back role as Newcastle narrowly missed out on a place in European competition next season. However, the Magpies are now looking to find more long-term solutions to the problems at the heart of their defence as they look to secure two long-term targets.

Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly are both set to leave their respective clubs when their contracts come to a close next month. Newcastle have been in talks with both players and are believed to be confident they can see off interest from elsewhere and complete a double deal.

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly offered contracts to Adarabioyo after he impressed for the Cottagers during the season and several clubs are believed to be monitoring Kelly’s situation ahead of his departure from the Vitality Stadium, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur both reported to be interested in the defender.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has made major claims about the race to sign both players as he suggested the Magpies remain ‘favourites’ to see off Chelsea and Manchester United’s offers for Adarabiayo and insisted Kelly will ‘100% be a Newcastle player’ by the time next season gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, he said: “First of all it’s an open situation. I still see Newcastle as favourites because Newcastle started to work on this deal in March. For Tosin there is still discussions ongoing but I see Newcastle as favourites. Interest from Chelsea has been there since the final week of March, Chelsea are well informed on Tosin.