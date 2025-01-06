Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to add to their squad during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United have reportedly been usurped in the race to sign one of Ligue 1’s brightest defensive prospects.

The Magpies are believed to be keen to boost their options at centre-back during the next two transfer windows as current stars Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are currently out of contract at the end of the season. Little has been said over the long-term future of club captain Lascelles as he focuses on completing his comeback from a serious knee injury that has meant he is yet to feature for the Magpies this season. However, there is an expectation former Switzerland international Schar will sign an extension to his current deal in the near future.

Nevertheless, with Dan Burn, Schar and Lascelles now over 30-years-old, there is a desire to freshen up Eddie Howe’s options at the back and ensure Sven Botman, who made his comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday’s win at Spurs, has a long-term defensive partner. Newcastle have been linked with several centre-backs in recent weeks with the likes of AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori, Benfica defender Antonio Silva and Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez all suggested as possible targets.

Magpies recruitment staff are also believed to have been monitoring Lens youngster Abdukodir Khusanov and will have been hearted when his agent Gairat Khasbiullin admitted his client could well depart the Ligue 1 club in the near future. Speaking over the weekend, he told The Mirror: “Abdukodir is a player who has already shown that he is one of the best in his position in Europe. He is young and every day he becomes even stronger. He deserves to play in the best clubs in Europe. We have a very good relationship with Lens and we are on the same side – we want the best for the player together. If the transfer is successful, the club will receive a well-deserved reward for trusting the young player.”

However, several other clubs are believed to be keen on a move for the Uzbekistan international and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now made a major claim over Manchester City’s interest in the 20-year-old defender. He posted on X: “Understand Manchester City are keeping contacts active for Abdukodir Khusanov deal. Discussions started on both player and club side with Lens, waiting for next steps as there are more clubs interested.”