Fabrizio Romano makes Newcastle United claim as EFL confirm decision on Man Utd goal

Newcastle United fans were left full of pride at full-time despite defeat in the Carabao Cup final. The Wembley crowd was a sea of black and white flags as Manchester United celebrated a 2-0 win.

Sunday’s match was the Magpies’ first chance to win a major trophy since 1955 and the fans flocked to Wembley in their tens of thousands to show their support on a huge day. However, they were unable to get it over the line as the Red Devils put on an impressive defensive display in the English capital.

Here are the latest news headlines on Tyneside...

Fabrizio Romano on ‘busy’ transfer window

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he expects Newcastle United to be ‘very busy’ in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have been very smart with their transfer business since their takeover was completed, bringing in the likes of Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier. It has so far worked wonders as they reached the Carabao Cup final and are challenging for a top four spot in the Premier League, however the journalist has claimed they will continue to add this summer.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “I don’t think yesterday’s result is a big setback for Newcastle. They came up against an in-form Manchester United, who were simply the better team on the day.

“Eddie Howe’s side are doing fantastic, the project is perfect in my opinion, with money always invested smartly on players for the present and future. For sure they will be on the market in the summer, I think they need at least one new full-back, one creative midfielder and one winger, but I see them being very busy in July.”

Newcastle’s calibre of transfers this summer may depend on where they finish in the table. A top-four place could encourage a number of huge talents to make the move to St. James’ Park.

EFL confirm goal decision

Marcus Rashford has been awarded Manchester United’s second goal, the EFL have confirmed. Sven Botman was initially handed the unfortunate own goal after the striker’s shot deflected in off his leg, however it has since been wiped off his record.

Rashford’s goal topped off an unfortunate first half period for Newcastle, after they conceded to Casemiro’s opener only six minutes later. It proved to be the difference between the two teams, with the Magpies unable to break them down in the second half.