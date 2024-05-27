Family of former Newcastle United manager confirm legal action in negligent claim
The family of former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest manager Joe Kinnear are among a number of claimants taking legal action against some of sport’s governing bodies over brain injuries allegedly suffered by players during their careers.
Kinnear was a surprise appointment at St James Park following Kevin Keegan’s controversial departure from the club in September 2008 and the former Republic of Ireland international took charge of the Magpies until February 2009 before stepping down due to heart issues after taking ill prior to a 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion. He would return to Tyneside as Magpies director of football during the summer of 2013 but stepped down after eight months in the role.
But it was during his playing career when Kinnear rose to prominence as a talented and hardworking defender, making over 200 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur before ending his career with a one-season stint at Brighton and Hove Albion in 1975. During his time at Spurs, Kinnear became a two-time League Cup winner, as well as lifting the FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Chelsea in May 1967. There was success on the European front as well as Kinnear was part of the Spurs side that claimed the UEFA Cup with a 3-2 aggregate win over Division One (now Premier League) rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in a two-legged final in May 1972.
A number of players from his era are currently in the process of taking legal action against the likes of law-making body Ifab, the Football Association, the English Football League, and the Football Association of Wales, claiming the bodies were negligent in failing to protect players from the impact of persistent heading during training.
In an interview with BBC Sport, Kinnear’s daughter Russ Doffman said she suspected that heading drills her father took part in involving “loads of headers with a very heavy leather ball caused damage to his brain over the years” and she revealed her family had joined the lawsuit to get “justice for players, and to try to get some help for those still around". She added: “If it helps others then we’re all for it, and if we have to go through court we will because it’s so important.”
Doffman opened up on her father’s battle with dementia and described the years prior to his passing in April as ‘a long, horrible journey’.
She said: “We noticed his moods were changing. During my teenage years he was such great fun - very outgoing and positive, but then he started getting verbally aggressive. His whole personality changed and he went very quiet.
“He had it for 11 years. Watching him fade away was awful. My mum’s ok – she’s a tough cookie. We miss him – there’s now a massive hole in our lives, but we’re happy he’s now at peace because it was a long, horrible journey.”
