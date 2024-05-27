Family of former Newcastle United manager confirm legal action in negligent claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The daughter of a former Magpies manager gave an emotional interview after his sad passing earlier this year.

The family of former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest manager Joe Kinnear are among a number of claimants taking legal action against some of sport’s governing bodies over brain injuries allegedly suffered by players during their careers.

Kinnear was a surprise appointment at St James Park following Kevin Keegan’s controversial departure from the club in September 2008 and the former Republic of Ireland international took charge of the Magpies until February 2009 before stepping down due to heart issues after taking ill prior to a 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion. He would return to Tyneside as Magpies director of football during the summer of 2013 but stepped down after eight months in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was during his playing career when Kinnear rose to prominence as a talented and hardworking defender, making over 200 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur before ending his career with a one-season stint at Brighton and Hove Albion in 1975. During his time at Spurs, Kinnear became a two-time League Cup winner, as well as lifting the FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Chelsea in May 1967. There was success on the European front as well as Kinnear was part of the Spurs side that claimed the UEFA Cup with a 3-2 aggregate win over Division One (now Premier League) rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in a two-legged final in May 1972.

A number of players from his era are currently in the process of taking legal action against the likes of law-making body Ifab, the Football Association, the English Football League, and the Football Association of Wales, claiming the bodies were negligent in failing to protect players from the impact of persistent heading during training.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Kinnear’s daughter Russ Doffman said she suspected that heading drills her father took part in involving “loads of headers with a very heavy leather ball caused damage to his brain over the years” and she revealed her family had joined the lawsuit to get “justice for players, and to try to get some help for those still around". She added: “If it helps others then we’re all for it, and if we have to go through court we will because it’s so important.”

Doffman opened up on her father’s battle with dementia and described the years prior to his passing in April as ‘a long, horrible journey’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We noticed his moods were changing. During my teenage years he was such great fun - very outgoing and positive, but then he started getting verbally aggressive. His whole personality changed and he went very quiet.