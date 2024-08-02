Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news from across the Premier League as Fulham, Everton and Manchester United plan moves.

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has been to force his way back into the England squad as he closes in on a move to Premier League rivals Fulham.

The Gunners academy product has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs in recent months and was linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer. However, it is the Cottagers that have made a firm move to land the three-times capped England international after agreeing a £35m deal with their London rivals. Smith Rowe was pictured leaving a medical with Fulham on Friday morning and could make his Cottagers debut over the next week as his new side face La Liga club Sevilla and Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the attacking midfielder’s move to join Fulham, former Cottagers striker Stan Collymore believes the move can be ‘a revelation’ for Smith Rowe and backed the 24-year-old to put himself back in contention for a place in the England squad if he shows the right attitude during his time at Craven Cottage.

He told Caught Offside: “Fulham’s a great club, they’ve got all of the facilities that a high profile player would want, and Emile Smith Rowe wouldn’t have to move very far. I think Fulham will be a revelation for Smith Rowe, and as long as he doesn’t go ‘I’ve come down a step because I was at Arsenal, now I’m at Fulham’ everything is there for him to progress. From an England point of view, a new coach is coming in and you’ve got a player there that’s got undoubted ability, and who should be wounded enough leaving Arsenal to basically stick two fingers up to Arteta and show him what he’s missing.”

Colombia star tracked by Premier League quartet

Everton and Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Palmerias midfielder Richard Rios.

TEAMtalk have claimed both Premier League clubs have registered an interest in the Colombia international after he produced some eye-catching display during their recent Copa America campaign. The midfielder scored one goal in six appearances during the tournament as Colombia reached the final before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Argentina. However, the stats only tell half of the story as Rios played a lead role during their run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Salford City and Everton at Peninsula Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brazilian club Palmerias are reportedly looking for a fee of around £12m for the midfielder, who can play in a defensive midfield role or as a ‘number eight’. Everton and the Red Devils are both said to be keen on a deal but Premier League rivals Leicester City and West Ham United are both reportedly ‘keeping tabs on the situation’.

The report also gives an update on Everton’s other transfer activity after the likes of Ben Godfrey, Lewis Dobbin and Amadou Onana all left Goodison Park this summer. The trio may not be the only departures from the club after TEAMtalk suggested Sean Dyche is ‘actively looking to find buyers’ for defensive duo Michael Keane and Mason Holgate as well as striker Neal Maupay. The Toffees boss has already completed the additions of Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien, Tim Iroegbunam, Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison so far this summer.