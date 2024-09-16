'Humble' Newcastle United star tipped to become 'one of the best in the world'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major claim has been made about one Newcastle United star by a recent international opponent.

Anthony Gordon came within inches of producing a world class moment during Newcastle United’s 2-1 win at Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies winger came close to a spectacular opening goal at Molineux as he bamboozled two home defenders before curling a shot across Wolves keeper Jose Sa - only to see his effort clip the far post before rebounding to safety. Not for the first time in his United career, Gordon always looked likely to provide a spark for Eddie Howe’s men as they looked to seize the initiative against a Wolves side that have struggled to find form in the early weeks of the new season.

Gordon went on to show his versatility during the second-half after stepping into the lead role in Newcastle’s attacking for the second-half after Alexander Isak was forced out of the action with a facial injury. Despite not playing a part in either Magpies goal, Gordon provided a useful outlet at the top end of the pitch and carried some of the momentum he had gained by impressing during the international break with England.

The former Everton man was named in Lee Carsley’s squad for the recent Nations League double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Finland and was handed starts in both games by the Three Lions interim manager. Gordon rewarded Carsley with two lively displays and was praised by Finland full-back Adam Ståhl, who described the Newcastle star as ‘awesome’ and claimed Gordon can go on to become one of the best wingers in world football.

He told Fotbollskanalen: ““The crazy thing is that I have followed Anthony Gordon since he went to Newcastle. He’s a player I think is awesome. To meet him and feel his speed, I see myself as a fast player, but you understand that there are levels in football. It was a lot of fun. I think he will be one of the best wingers in the world soon. It was nice to play against him, it was a good game. I actually swapped (shirts) with Gordon, because I thought we had a nice duel before he was replaced. He was a nice and humble guy.”

Gordon will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when Newcastle look to preserve their unbeaten start to the new season with a positive result at Fulham.