Who could Newcastle United sign during the January transfer window?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will compete in European competition next season following their historic Carabao Cup Final win against Liverpool.

As it stands, the Magpies will compete in the Europa Conference League - but Eddie Howe and his players will hope to continue their push for a Champions League spot between now and the end of the season. But now we know United supporters can reach for their passports and get ready for those trips to the continent, there will be a need to beef up Howe’s squad to contend with an increasingly hectic fixture schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The St James Park hierarchy will be able to fall back on the experience of competing in the Champions League last season and realise the challenges Howe will face as he aims for further success in a number of competitions. The sales of the likes of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly, who should make a permanent switch to Juventus at the end of the campaign, should free up some space in the Magpies battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Speaking after the closure of the January transfer window, Howe seemed more optimistic over the financial future as he said: "We future plan and make sure that we control everything in terms of our PSR level, so I think we've done that. I think it's been successful in that regard. I said right at the start, in the build up to the window, that it was not a case really of looking at incomings, it was a case of trying to manage outgoings really and trying to not weaken the squad to a point where the team's affected. There's still no reason why we can't be successful but yes, hopefully the future looks a little bit brighter."

But who could Newcastle sign during the summer transfer window? We ask AI to predict how the summer could play out at St James Park.

Who does AI predict Newcastle United will sign during the summer transfer window?

Grok said: “One player frequently linked with Newcastle is James Trafford, the Burnley goalkeeper. Reports indicate the club plans to pursue him again in 2025 after a failed January move, with Trafford keen on joining. His signing could address long-term goalkeeping needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In attack, Moise Kean from Fiorentina has emerged as a potential target. Newcastle are reportedly considering him as a contingency if star striker Alexander Isak departs, though Isak’s current form (on fire in the 2024/25 season) makes his exit less likely unless a massive offer arrives. Another forward option is Samu Aghehowa from Porto, a 20-year-old whose £82.5m release clause might be negotiated down, with Newcastle among several Premier League clubs monitoring him.

“The club’s interest in Ederson, the Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta, suggests a potential summer 2025 move. This would depend on Newcastle offloading players to free up squad space and funds, aligning with their PSR strategy. Ederson could bolster the midfield with defensive solidity and versatility.”