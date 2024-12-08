'I don't like' - Alan Shearer questions Newcastle United after Brentford loss

Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer was unhappy with the performance in Saturday’s defeat at Brentford.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has admitted he ‘didn’t like the attitude’ of a number of Magpies players during their dismal 4-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

There were high hopes Eddie Howe’s side could force their way into the battle for Europe by building on a promising performance against current Premier League leaders Liverpool by claiming all three points against the Bees. Despite producing impressive wins against the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea so far this season, United fluffed their lines against a side sat outside of the Premier League’s ‘traditional top six’ as they were punished for a desperately poor display against Thomas Frank’s side.

The two sides were level when the half-time whistle was blown after Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes cancelled out efforts from home duo Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa - but there was only one team in the game during the second-half as the hosts eased to all three points thanks to goals from Nathan Collins and substitute Kevin Schade.

The result ensured Brentford moved into contention for a top six place as they now lie just two points adrift of Aston Villa. However, Newcastle’s inability to find form and consistency has left them in the bottom half of the Premier League table as they now prepare for what feels like an increasingly crucial festive period. Reflecting on Saturday’s defeat, Shearer questioned the Magpies defending and pointed to the attitude of a number of United players as a reason for their loss.

Speaking during Match of the Day’s analysis of the defeat, the Magpies legend said: “I don’t like the attitude of several of Newcastle players. You can’t just turn up in the big home games, they drew with Liverpool, drew with (Manchester) City, they beat Spurs, they beat Chelsea, they beat Arsenal. They were dreadful defensively, Thiago’s too strong and bullies Fabian Schar, I look at Lewis Hall with his hands behind his back, he’s not even in the box, how are you expected to twist and turn.

“Harvey Barnes makes an error, okay it’s a really poor pass but look at the defending, Fabian Schar has got to engage at some point, he’s got to try to tackle him, Dan Burn’s trying to get back, he’s screaming to him (Schar) push him on the outside but he never gets near him, he (Wissa) gets a free shot, you’ve got to at some stage tackle him. This is worrying, because two years ago we were praising Newcastle all the time for their energy, for their closing down, for their pressing, there was none of it (against Brentford). No one gets within five yards of any Brentford player, now all of a sudden they’re in Newcastle’s final third, still no one within five, 10 yards of anyone. That’s not good enough, that’s not acceptable, that’s why they got beaten today.”

The Magpies are back in action on Saturday when Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City are the visitors to St James Park.