'I don't think' - Borussia Dortmund chief gives major injury update ahead of Newcastle United clash

Newcastle United’s next Champions League game sees them travel to face Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

By Joe Buck
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:00 GMT- 2 min read
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was unable to complete the full 90 minutes of their 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend after being withdrawn through injury just 26 minutes into the game. Kobel was substituted with his team 2-0 down but, in his absence, they were able to rally to take a point from the Deutsche Bank Park and maintain their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Although Kobel’s game ended very prematurely, both Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and sporting director Sebastian Kehl have stressed that the 25-year-old should be able to play in their upcoming games. Dortmund face Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich before hosting Newcastle United in the Champions League and the pair are hopeful of having Kobel in the team for those games.

Speaking after the game with Frankfurt, Terzic said: "He was a bit dizzy from the contact. He didn't feel so safe. But he's already smiling again.”

Kehl, meanwhile, said: "I don't think it's that dramatic. He won't be out for long.”

Dortmund have a relatively clean bill of health heading into next week’s Champions League clash, especially compared to their opponents who have a few injury concerns to deal with going into that game. Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson will all miss the game whilst there are doubts over Sven Botman.

Alexander Isak, who limped off early at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, is expected to be out until after the next international break with a groin injury. That would also rule the Sweden international out of the match at Signal Iduna Park.

