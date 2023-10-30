Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was unable to complete the full 90 minutes of their 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend after being withdrawn through injury just 26 minutes into the game. Kobel was substituted with his team 2-0 down but, in his absence, they were able to rally to take a point from the Deutsche Bank Park and maintain their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Although Kobel’s game ended very prematurely, both Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and sporting director Sebastian Kehl have stressed that the 25-year-old should be able to play in their upcoming games. Dortmund face Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich before hosting Newcastle United in the Champions League and the pair are hopeful of having Kobel in the team for those games.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking after the game with Frankfurt, Terzic said: "He was a bit dizzy from the contact. He didn't feel so safe. But he's already smiling again.”

Kehl, meanwhile, said: "I don't think it's that dramatic. He won't be out for long.”

Dortmund have a relatively clean bill of health heading into next week’s Champions League clash, especially compared to their opponents who have a few injury concerns to deal with going into that game. Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson will all miss the game whilst there are doubts over Sven Botman.