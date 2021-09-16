'I don’t understand what more they want' - pundit takes aim at Newcastle United fans as Leeds United star reveals excitement about playing at St James’s Park
Steve Bruce’s side face an injury-hit Leeds United tomorrow night searching for their first win of the season.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Agbonlahor takes aim at Freddie Woodman and Newcastle fans
Yesterday, Gabby Agbonlahor described Allan Saint-Maximin as a ‘clown’ and now his attention has seemingly turned towards Freddie Woodman and the Newcastle United fan base.
Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said: “Criticising Bruce is boring from Newcastle fans.
“Your manager is managing a team with limited funds. Everyone else is spending money and Newcastle aren’t so what do you expect from him?
“They put up a great fight against Manchester United for 40 minutes until the keeper decided to throw one in and Ronaldo’s second goal went through his legs.
“With a proper keeper both of Ronaldo’s goals wouldn’t have gone in. The keeper let him down.
“The Fernandes goal you can’t do anything about.
“Steve Bruce deserves a break, he will keep them in the league but he can’t take them to the next level with limited funds. Newcastle fans need to understand that. I don’t understand what more they want.”
Leeds confirm four players missing for Newcastle United clash
Leeds United have confirmed that they will be without four first-team players when they travel to St James’s Park.
Pascal Struijk will miss the game through suspension after their appeal over his red-card against Liverpool was rejected by the FA.
Furthermore, centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente will also be missing through injury whilst Adam Forshaw will not be back in-contention until early next week.
Striker reveals excitement at St James’s Park appearance
Patrick Bamford has spoken about his excitement to play in-front of a packed-out St James’s Park tomorrow night.
Bamford revealed his excitement on the Official Leeds United podcast:
“Excited, to be honest. I have never played there with fans.
“I am quite excited because obviously the stadium is massive when you are there without the fans.
“So, with the fans in it, I think it is going to feel unreal.” Bamford said.
“[It is incredible], especially with the Leeds fans will be right up in heavens are they not?
“I am just quite excited about it all.”