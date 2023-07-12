The summer of 2018 saw Newcastle aiming to rebuild upon a first season back in the Premier League under the guidance of Rafa Benitez. As with every summer window, Benitez and Mike Ashley would often clash over summer transfer business and the resources, or lack thereof, at the Spaniard’s disposal.

That window saw players like Ki Sung-Yeung and Yoshinori Muto join the club ahead of a second season back in the top-flight. It was also the summer that Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar began their respective journeys at the club.

However, as one player has recently revealed, things could have looked very different for Schar and Fernandez. According to Hoffenheim and Ghana defender Kasim Adams, he could have made the move to St James’ Park that summer, had he not opted to switch Swiss side Young Boys for the Bundesliga, rather than the Premier League.

Adams, who has been capped 18 times by Ghana, spent last season on-loan from Hoffenheim at Basel, revealed to MX24, as picked up by Sport Witness, that the Magpies were an option for him at that time and that he has no regrets about moving to Hoffenheim.

“When I wanted to leave Young Boys to go to Hoffenheim, it wasn’t just them who wanted me.” Adams said.

“I had Newcastle, I had Dortmund. I also had Bayer Leverkusen, but I chose to go to Hoffenheim because I knew that I could grow there. I was just twenty something and I wanted to play more games to grow.”

