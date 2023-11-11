Is Bournemouth v Newcastle United on TV? Streaming details and best ways to watch

Bournemouth v Newcastle United: The Magpies make the long trip to the south coast in their final Premier League match before the November international break.

Following their Champions League trip to Germany in midweek, Newcastle United return to Premier League action with a match at the Vitality Stadium. A win for the Magpies would, at least temporarily, move them into 5th place in the Premier League table and above Aston Villa.

Their opponents, meanwhile, begin the day in the bottom three having won just one league game all season. Andoni Iraloa’s side were defeated 6-1 by Manchester City last weekend but have scored in each of their last four matches in all competitions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A return to the Vitality Stadium will always be a touching moment for Eddie Howe whilst the Magpies also have Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie in their ranks who used to play for the Cherries. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Bournemouth v Newcastle United:

When is Bournemouth v Newcastle United?

Newcastle United’s clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium kicks-off at 5:30pm. Chris Kavanagh will referee the game whilst John Brooks will be on VAR duty.

Is Bournemouth v Newcastle United on TV?

The game between Bournemouth and Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League begins at 5pm.

Can Bournemouth v Newcastle United be streamed online?

A Now TV day pass can be purchased for £11.98 which will give you 24-hour access to Sky Sports. Purchasing a Now TV pass is the only legal way for supporters to stream the match in the UK.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from the Vitality Stadium online and on our social media channels.

How can I watch highlights of Bournemouth v Newcastle United?

Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game to YouTube after the full-time whistle. Alternatively, Newcastle United will also post brief highlights at 10pm with an extended version to follow.