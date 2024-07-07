Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest news from across the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been handed the chance to sign a former Red Devils loan star who struggled during his time at Old Trafford.

There were high hopes for Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat when he signed for the 13-time Premier League champions on a season-long loan deal from Serie A club Fiorentina last summer. However, the all-action midfielder did not make a consistent impact on Ten Hag’s side, and despite seeming to finally settle into the Red Devils ranks in the final weeks of the season, there was little surprise when there seemed little appetite from the club to convert the move into a permanent switch when the campaign came to a close with an FA Cup Final win against Manchester City.

Speaking to Ziggo Sports after the cup, Amrabat said, "Do I already know what I’m going to do next year? No. We are going to talk. Staying is certainly an option. Look, I think it has been a very difficult season. For Manchester United, it needs to be much better, and also for me personally. We are going to talk. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, so who wouldn’t want to play football here? But all parties have to be happy with each other, so we will sit down now and see what happens."

However, the midfielder is now back with parent club Fiorentina and is set to start pre-season training with the Serie A outfit as it stands. A recent report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has claimed the 27-year-old ‘dreams’ of an unlikely return to Old Trafford - although seems more likely to find a new club in Turkey after several Super Lig sides showed an interest in securing his services. Intriguingly, the report claims United manager Erik ten Hag could play a key role in Amrabat’s future with the midfielder viewing the presence of the Dutch boss as major positive. A fee of around £11m could be enough to secure Amrabat on a permanent basis - but it seems the Red Devils will have loftier targets than a former loan star that struggled to hit the heights on a regular basis last season.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star to announce retirement

Thiago Alcantara is set to bring down the curtain on a career that has brought success in Spain, Germany and England.

The 46-times capped Spain international spent time in the youth setup at Brazilian club Flamengo before joining Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in 2005. After progressing into the first-team ranks at the Camp Nou, the talented midfielder went on to become a four-time La Liga winner with the La Liga giants, as well as winning the Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup. However, the most productive spell of Thiago’s career came with a seven-year stint at Bayern Munich as he landed 15 major honours with the Bundesliga side. A move to Liverpool in 2020 brought the midfielder’s talents to the Premier League for the first time - although a series of injuries prevented him from showcasing his unquestionable ability.

