One pundit has delivered a surprise verdict on Newcastle United's visit to Manchester United.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes Newcastle United will hand a major boost to their hopes of claiming a European place by securing a rare win at Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side will travel to face the 13-time Premier League champions looking to improve on what has been a dismal record in Premier League games at Old Trafford with a 1-0 win in 2013 still representing the only time the Magpies have taken maximum points in the fixture. However, the current group of Newcastle stars do have an away win against Erik ten Hag’s men on their list of achievements after Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Lewis Hall netted in a 3-0 victory in a Carabao Cup tie earlier this season.

Wednesday night’s clash of the two Uniteds could prove pivotal in the race for a European place as Newcastle head into the game knowing avoiding defeat will see them claim a top seven finish. However, a defeat against the Red Devils would give Ten Hag’s men a chance to overhaul the Magpies on the final day of the season on Sunday afternoon.

With an eagerly-anticipated clash lying in wait, former Arsenal and England forward Merson has insisted Newcastle will come out on top and tipped two Magpies stars to make the difference against their struggling hosts.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Newcastle United will have miles too much for Manchester United, I expect them to win this one quite easily. Arsenal played in second gear against Man United last weekend.