New Newcastle United signing spotted at St James' Park ahead of official unveiling as £17m duo return
The 21-year-old forward arrived from Sheffield United earlier this week for a reported £10million plus £5million. Osula trained with Newcastle ahead of the final two pre-season friendly matches, sitting out Friday’s 4-0 win over Girona at St James’ Park.
But the Danish forward has now arrived at St James’ Park for Newcastle’s match against Brest (4pm kick-off). It’s Newcastle’s final friendly ahead of the Premier League opener against Southampton on August 17 at St James’ Park.
Osula has been named in the starting line-up for the match with Kieran Trippier and Martin Dubravka also making their first appearances for the club in pre-season.
Speaking ahead of the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe suggested Osula would be officially unveiled at St James’ Park this afternoon.
“Yes, we hope so,” Howe told The Gazette. “He’s trained the last two days and trained very well. Very keen to make a positive impression and I think he has done that. I’m excited to see how he plays.”
Alfie Harrison has also been named in the starting line-up for Newcastle with Jamal Lewis also starting at left-back.
NUFC XI v Brest: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Kelly, Lewis; Harrison, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Barnes, Osula
Subs: Vlachodimos, Gillespie, Ashby, Heffernan, Stanton, Hernes, Emerson, Munda, Sanusi, Shahar
