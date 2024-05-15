Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool await decision from £35m-rated transfer target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer news from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly set to suffer disappointment in their efforts to land Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

TEAMtalk have claimed the Whites star has already ‘made clear his transfer intentions this summer’ after the Premier League trio were all said to be keen on a deal for the £35m-rated winger. Summerville has been in stunning form this season as the Whites narrowly fell short in their bid for automatic promotion and will be key in their attempts to successfully navigate a return to the top tier via the play-offs.

The former Feyenoord forward has scored 20 goals and provided ten assists in 47 appearances in all competitions and will aim to add to his impressive tally of goal involvements when Daniel Farke’s men host Norwich City in the second leg of their play-off semi-final after the two sides battled to a goalless draw at Carrow Road last weekend. With a big test lying ahead, Farke has been appreciative of Summerville’s efforts throughout the season and the Whites boss believes there is even more to come from one of his key players.

Speaking earlier this season, he said: “He is playing an outstanding season in terms of performances, end product and also his willingness to work for the team, to be there and deliver on a daily basis even in training, otherwise you can’t deliver consistency in this league. You have to be on it each and every day on the training pitch but also with good habits in nutrition, sleep and recovery. We don’t have to speak about the potential of Cree, the sky is the limit with his potential but to show consistency this is crucial. It’s no coincidence he has delivered many end products.”