The latest transfer speculation from St James Park as Newcastle United look set for a hectic summer transfer window.

Newcastle United and Everton have reportedly shown an interest in former Liverpool flop Arthur Melo as his future with Serie A giants Juventus remains in doubt.

The 22-times capped Brazil international spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Liverpool but endured a torrid time on the red half of Merseyside as a spate of appearances limited him to just one appearance for the Reds. That came as a substitute in a 4-1 Champions League group stage defeat against Napoli as Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski ran amok against Jurgen Klopp’s side. The midfielder did return to contention during the second half of the season but made seven appearances as an unused substitute before returning to Juventus at the end of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking after his departure from Anfield was confirmed, the former Barcelona midfielder said: “As my contract with Liverpool comes to an end, I would like to thank everyone (coaches, players and staff) for all their support over the last season. I want you to know that I will have an eternal gratitude to the club. The fans are undoubtedly one of the most incredible around the world. The emotion of a game at Anfield is really impressive. Finally, I would like to thank the entire community of Liverpool and the region for welcoming my family over the last few months. I will always have beautiful memories of the days I lived here. Good luck for the future!”

Arthur’s return to Juventus proved to be short-lived as he was almost immediately sent out on loan to Serie A rivals Fiorentina. After moving on from his injury nightmare at Liverpool, the midfielder made 48 appearances for La Viola and featured as they fell to a Europa Conference League Final defeat against Greek side Olympiakos in May. As it stands, the 27-year-old will return to Juventus ahead of the new Serie A season - but his agent Federico Pastorello has already confirmed his plans, telling Rai2: “We know that it is not part of Juve's plans, we are working to find the best solution.”

TuttoSport have now claimed Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Newcastle are all ‘on the trail’ of the midfielder and a ready to offer him a second chance in the Premier League. The Magpies interest comes in the wake of Elliot Anderson’s joint club record sale to Nottingham Forest after the two-time European Cup winners paid £35m for the academy product.