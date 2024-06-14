Newcastle United 'approach' AC Milan over defender deal after Euro 2024 snub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to add a third new signing to their squad.

Newcastle United have already handed a double boost to their defensive ranks during the summer transfer window - and a third new defender looks increasingly likely to be added to Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies kicked off their summer recruitment drive with the permanent addition of Chelsea defender Lewis Hall after the boyhood United fan met set criteria within the loan deal that brought him to Tyneside last summer. The England Under-21 international made 22 appearances in all competitions and showed a marked improvement after finally winning a place in Howe’s starting eleven towards the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall will be joined at St James Park by Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as he will officially complete a move to Newcastle when his Cherries contract comes to an end later this month. The move sees the 25-year-old reunited with Magpies boss Howe after they worked together at the Vitality Stadium prior to the latter’s departure in 2020.

Speaking about joining United, Kelly told the club’s official website: “It's amazing to be coming here. I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans, and I just want to hit the ground running and get to work. It’s a big move for myself and the family - of course being down south is a bit different - but I think the city of Newcastle is amazing, with the contrast between city life and the countryside. It wasn't a hard decision for me to come here. Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what I can bring it just makes sense. I just can't wait to get started.”

With centre-back duo Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles likely to be on the sidelines until the end of the year, Newcastle are looking to add another defender to their ranks and a Football Insider report has claimed the Magpies have ‘made contact’ with former Champions League opponents AC Milan over a possible deal for former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

The five-times capped England international has enjoyed a successful three-and-a-half year stay at the San Siro after converting an initial loan move into a permanent switch during the summer of 2021. After helping Milan to a Serie A title win in 2022, Tomori faced Newcastle in in last season’s Champions League group stages and went on to help his side reach the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad