Newcastle United’s attempts to add a forward to their squad during the January transfer window have been dealt a blow after one reported target suggested he would remain with his current club.

The Magpies attacking ranks are set to receive a welcome boost next week as Callum Wilson closes in on a return to contention after recovering from a long-standing back injury that has left him still awaiting his first appearance of the season. Top goalscorer Alexander Isak carried the load when it came to the main role in Eddie Howe’s attacking trio and England international Anthony Gordon was also used as a striker when the Swedish international suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season.

However, Wilson’s long-term future at St James Park remains a source of speculation as the former Bournemouth striker enters the final months of his current Magpies deal in the new year. Whether the experience frontman extends his time on Tyneside remains to be seen - but no matter what plays out, there seems to be an acceptance Newcastle will have to add at least one striker to their squad over the next two transfer windows.

Lille’s Jonathan David, who like Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season, has been discussed in Newcastle’s internal transfer discussions and several other strikers are believed to be being monitored. France international Randal Kolo Muani was also suggested as a possible target for the Magpies recently as he struggles to make an impression with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. A TBR Football report released lsat month claimed the versatile forward was a target for the Magpies, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea and could be granted a loan move during the January transfer window with a permanent deal to follow at the end of the season. However, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward seemed to indicate he was happy to fight for his place in the PSG lineup, rather than seek a move away from the Parc des Princes.

After being asked about a move elsewhere, Kolo Muani told Telefoot (as per RMC Sport). “No, I have never tried to think about that. I have to keep working, show what I can do, and give my maximum. I must not give up. If you give up, it’s over, you sink.

“You have to keep the right mentality, it’s up to me to keep working so that the coach trusts me. It’s part of my story. I have always worked hard, I have never had things easy. I have to work more [and] make an impact when he calls on me. It’s up to me to give my absolute best so that he trusts me.”