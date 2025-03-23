Newcastle United lifted the Carabao Cup trophy on Sunday to complete one of the ambitions laid down following the takeover of the club.

Lifting the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley was not only about ending a seven-decade wait for a major domestic trophy, but about what is hopefully just the beginning of a project that will see the Magpies go to Wembley with regularity - and then return with silverware in tow.

Lofty ambitions of the club’s new owners were displayed almost immediately upon completion of the takeover back in October 2021, with Amanda Staveley stating in one of her very first interviews with Sky Sports: “We're proud to be part of the Premier League. It's an incredibly competitive league, which we love. Premier League football is the best in the world, and Newcastle United is the best team in the world.

"We want to see it get those trophies, obviously. At top of the Premier League, in Europe, but to get trophies means patience, investment, time. We want everybody to work with us to build the club towards what it needs to be.”

That dream did take time, almost four years, but on Sunday it was realised and with Staveley in attendance at Wembley. Despite leaving the club in summer alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, with RB Sports and Media and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia acquiring their shares, Staveley posted an emotional message on Instagram following the final whistle.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for their incredible support to Mehrdad, Lexi and I at Wembley yesterday,” said Staveley. “We felt so privileged to share the support of all the amazing fans, and to celebrate Eddie and the team’s unbelievable performance.

“No one deserves this more - and I know this will be the first of many, many trophies. You are incredible… passionate, loyal, hardworking and most importantly Geordies. We love you all!”

Now the Newcastle United men’s team have tasted a major trophy, attention, at least this weekend, turns to another of Staveley’s legacies at the club - Newcastle United Women’s team. Staveley was instrumental in seeing that team develop and flourish as it was turned professional and with Becky Langley’s side due to host Sunderland Women in-front of a record-breaking crowd at St James’ Park today, they have the opportunity to conclude a great week for the club with a giant step forward to realising another of Staveley’s ambitions.

Shields Gazette previews Newcastle United Women v Sunderland Women

Joe Buck takes a look at today’s match between the Magpies and Black Cats and just why, this game more than any other, could be a special and record-breaking afternoon on Tyneside: “Today, Newcastle United Women face Sunderland women at St. James' Park. Now, this is another huge game for the club.

“Of course, Darren Eales will present the trophy to the St James' Park crowd on that day, but it's not just the reason for that, not just to see the trophy. This match is another step on the Newcastle United Women's evolution.

“Amanda Staveley, when she came into the club back in October 2021 during the takeover, improving the women's team was one of her big goals. Of course, getting the men to win trophies was as well - she's stated that on numerous occasions - and that came true last weekend. That was one of her dreams.

“But the other dream was to get Newcastle United women into the Women's Super League. With back-to-back promotions under Becky Langley over the last couple of years, that dream is very close to being realised.

“It may not happen this season, they've had a very good debut Championship season, but a couple too many draws means they may not realise that dream.

“However this weekend, they have the chance to beat Sunderland at St James' Park in-front of a record-breaking crowd. The record they're going to break was set at the Stadium of Light back in October. Newcastle won 2-1 on that day on a fantastic day for the Women’s team at the Stadium of Light.

“They could do the double over their local rivals this weekend. Sunderland sit one point in a place above Newcastle United women heading into the game.

“Newcastle will be certainly keen to not only win and leapfrog their opponents, but they have got one small eye on the promotion, whether that's actually going to happen or not. It's unlikely, but never say never, especially after the week we've had. Never say never in football.

“This week is another one for not just Staveley and her legacy and everything she's done to help transform Newcastle United Women from not even having a team - it was under the Foundation’s control - to bringing it into the club, turning it professional and sealing back-to-back promotions.

“It's not just about that, but it'll be about the 11 players on the pitch, Becky Langley on the sidelines, and of course the thousands of people at St James' Park who will hopefully be inspired by watching the Newcastle United Women’s team play again at St James' Park. Many of them might not have been at Wembley on Sunday and many of them might not be getting to Newcastle United men's matches too regularly because of the demand for tickets. This should be a really good occasion.

“Ant and Dec have even done their best to promote the game on social media. They've promoted a video getting people to buy their tickets.

“It's a really good way to get the match for cheap. And to see a Tyne-Wear Derby, Sunderland are the opponents, that's going to be a massive game. It's always a massive game when Sunderland come to town, no matter what, whether it's the youngsters, whether it's the men or the women.

“So it's going to be a brilliant game, two teams evenly matched in the table and as I said, it's all about Newcastle United potentially signing off the most memorable weeks in style.”