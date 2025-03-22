Sandro Tonali helped Newcastle United lift the Carabao Cup on Sunday with a tireless performance at Wembley.

Tonali generalled a midfield three, alongside the Brazilian duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, that battered, bullied and bruised Liverpool at Wembley. The trio, who have installed themselves as not just Eddie Howe’s first-choice midfield but as one of the very best in the Premier League, have been a big reason for Newcastle’s improvement in recent months and will continue to be a hugely important part of their push for Champions League qualification.

Despite having a very stop-start beginning to life on Tyneside, Tonali has now become one of the club’s key players with his ‘Sandro Ole Ole Ole’ chant commonly heard on the terraces at not just St James’ Park, but at stadiums up and down the country. The Italian has also continued his good club form onto the international stage this week, with a goal in Italy’s defeat against Germany on Thursday night.

When international commitments come to an end in the near future, Tonali and his teammates will return to Tyneside knowing they have ten hugely important Premier League games left to play in order to secure Champions League qualification. Having missed out on Europe all together this season, they will be desperate to return to Europe’s premier competition next season.

Tonali, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, will undoubtedly have a big role to play during the last 900 minutes of action this season, with six home games and four away matches left to play.

Sandro Tonali on his ‘connection’ with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton

In a piece for the EFL’s Carabao Cup final programme, Tonali spoke of his ‘connection’ with his Brazilian teammates and how they helped him through his first few weeks in the north east as he got settled in the area: “My connection with them is so important, especially off the pitch because on the pitch, it is so natural,” Tonali revealed.

“I think our friendship is great. When I signed, for the first two weeks, they texted me and stayed with me every day because it is difficult if you go to another country and another team.

“We play three different roles but in the same place. I work with Bruno, and he works for me, but Joelinton as well. We work together because this is the most important thing for the team.”

A clash against Brentford awaits for the Magpies when they return to Premier League action next month. The Bees defeated them 4-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium back in December in one of the low points of the season to date.

Following that game though, and in no small part to Tonali’s introduction to the base of the midfield three, the Magpies won nine-straight matches in all competitions as they lifted themselves into European contention. Tonali, meanwhile, netted twice against Thomas Frank’s side during their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash on Tyneside back in December with Fabian Schar adding to make it three for the Magpies on that day.