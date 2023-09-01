News you can trust since 1849
By Joe Buck
Published 1st Sep 2023, 23:12 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United have confirmed that Jeff Hendrick has joined Sheffield Wednesday on-loan until the end of the season. Hendrick hasn’t featured for the Magpies since December 2021 and has spent the last season and a half on-loan at QPR and Reading respectively. 

Hendrick joined Newcastle United on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 and made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut away at West Ham. However, he wasn’t able to nail down a regular starting spot under Steve Bruce and whilst he became the final Magpies player to score during Mike Ashley’s tenure as owner, he slipped down the pecking order under Eddie Howe.

In all, Hendrick made just 27 appearances for the club following his free transfer from Burnley three years ago. Hendrick moves to Hillsborough with the aim of helping Xisco Munoz’s side survive in the Championship following their promotion from League One via last season’s play-offs.

Related topics:Sheffield Wednesday