Newcastle United have confirmed that Jeff Hendrick has joined Sheffield Wednesday on-loan until the end of the season. Hendrick hasn’t featured for the Magpies since December 2021 and has spent the last season and a half on-loan at QPR and Reading respectively.

Hendrick joined Newcastle United on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 and made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut away at West Ham. However, he wasn’t able to nail down a regular starting spot under Steve Bruce and whilst he became the final Magpies player to score during Mike Ashley’s tenure as owner, he slipped down the pecking order under Eddie Howe.

