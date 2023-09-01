Newcastle United have announced the signing of 17-year-old Travis Hernes from League One side Shrewsbury Town. Hermes will move to Tyneside to link-up with their Under-21 squad ahead of their Premier League 2 campaign.

Hernes signed his first ever professional deal only last month, however, his future now lies in the north east, rather than in Shropshire. Despite being aged just 17, Hernes has already made a good impression in senior football and made six appearances for Salop’s first-team, including two of their league games so far this season.

Hernes, who plays as an attacking midfielder, has also represented Norway Under-17’s on two occasions and scored his first ever senior goal in the EFL Cup against Wolves last season. The capture of Hernes will help the Magpies fill the gap left by the departures of Jay Turner-Cooke and Joe White this summer who joined St Johnstone and Crewe Alexandra respectively this summer.

Speaking about Newcastle’s newest recruit, Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore said: “Travis is a young player with plenty of potential. He has done really well in pre-season and I really like how he has performed and handled himself around senior players. I’ve spoken about trying to create a pathway for our own players when they are good enough – and Travis falls into that category