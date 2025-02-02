Newcastle United contract latest as ten players set to leave during big summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some major calls facing Newcastle United ahead of what could be a transformative summer at St James Park.

The final 24 hours of the January transfer window is here and Newcastle United are still waiting to complete their first new signing.

There have been a number of outgoings during the first month of the year and the £11m deal that saw winger Miguel Almiron return to former club Atlanta United remains the only cash deal involving a Magpies player so far. However, the Paraguay international has not been the only player to leave St James Park on a permanent in recent days after academy graduate Jamie Miley joined National League club Hartlepool United.

There have also been a number of outgoing loan deals completed over the last four weeks after long-serving midfielder Isaac Hayden agreed to spend the remainder of the 2024/25 season on loan with Championship strugglers Portsmouth. Young defensive duo Charlie McArthur and Alex Murphy made temporary switches to Carlisle United and Bolton Wanderers respectively and midfielder Travis Hernes has joined Aalborg on loan as the Danish Superliga season prepares to restart after a winter break.

There still remains plenty of speculation over further departures with Lloyd Kelly said to be closing in on a laon move to Serie A giants Juventus and full-back Kieran Trippier is attracting interest from Galatasaray. However, no matter what happens over the next 24 hours, Newcastle are facing some huge calls when it comes to the long-term future of some key figures within their squad.

As it stands, eight senior players are currently out of contract and will leave St James Park unless agreements over new deals can be reached. There have been suggestions defensive duo Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth will be handed an opportunity to extend their time with the Magpies but the same can not be said of a number of their team-mates who find themselves approaching the final months of their existing agreements.

Sean Longstaff found himself in the same scenario but there have been widespread reports suggesting Newcastle have triggered a one-year extension placed within the Magpies academy product’s current deal. The Magpies have already been active with tying down the future of some key players this season and there was major satisfaction when Anthony Gordon put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal amid speculation several clubs were preparing a big money bid for the England winger.

But what other big decisions are facing Newcastle and when do the current deals of members of Eddie Howe’s ranks come to an end?

Newcastle United contract end dates

Summer 2025: John Ruddy, Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth, Jay Turner-Cooke, Max Thompson

Summer 2026: Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Garang Kuol, Alfie Harrison, Isaac Hayden

Summer 2027: Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sven Botman

Summer 2028: Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes

Summer 2029: Lewis Miley, Lloyd Kelly, William Osula

On long-term deals (end date unknown): Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall

