Newcastle United players have experienced mixed fortunes during loan spells elsewhere this season.

There is a week to go in the January transfer window and the vast majority of Newcastle United’s business so far this month has come in the form of outgoing loan deals.

Although there are strong reports suggesting Paraguayan winger Miguel Almiron is closing on a return to former club Atlanta United, the Magpies are yet to complete an incoming or outgoing permanent transfer during the window. Indeed, there have been suggestions Eddie Howe’s squad may well remain in its present state when the window closes at 11pm next Monday night.

There have been a number of departures with out-of-favour midfielder Isaac Hayden securing a loan move to Championship strugglers Portsmouth and young trio Alex Murphy, Charlie McArthur and Travis Hernes making respective loan switches to Bolton Wanderers, Carlisle United and Aalborg. They have joined several other members of the Magpies ranks in making temporary moves away from Tyneside - but how have they all fared during their loan spells elsewhere?

Isaac Hayden - Portsmouth

The long-serving midfielder has made a number of loan moves away from Tyneside in recent seasons after spending time with the likes of Belgian side Standard Liege and current Championship duo Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City. Hayden agreed to spend the remainder of the 2024/25 season with Portsmouth earlier this month and has made four appearances for John Mousinho’s side. After debuting in a 3-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers, Hayden helped Pompey to consecutive wins against Middlesbrough and Stoke City before they fell to a 5-1 loss at Tony Mowbray’s West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Joe White - MK Dons

Highly-rated midfielder White was initially signed by former Magpies defender Mike Williamson when he agreed to a season-long loan stint with League Two club MK Dons earlier this season. Williamson has since departed for fourth tier rivals Carlisle United - but White has continued to impress during his loan stint. The Magpies youngster has scored five goals and provided one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions and has drawn praise from manager Scott Lindsey.

Max Thompson - Chesterfield

The England youth international goalkeeper spent time on loan with Northampton Town last season and agreed to spend a similar spell with Chesterfield during the final days of the summer transfer window. Thompson has gone on to make 17 appearances in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets and conceding 21 goals during that time.

Harrison Ashby - Queens Park Rangers

There were high hopes for Ashby when he joined Newcastle from West Ham United in January 2023 and he spent time on loan with Championship club Swansea City during the following season. The full-back is currently on a season-long loan with Queens Park Rangers during the summer transfer window and has made 21 appearances in all competitions during the campaign.

Miodrag Pivas - Willem II

The highly-rated Serbian defender joined Newcastle from Jedinstvo during the summer transfer window and was immediately sent on a season-long loan to Dutch club Willem II. After red tape held up his debut, Pivas has made just four appearances for the Eredivise side - but has remained an unused substitute in 11 of their last 13 league fixtures. His only starts for Willem have come in Dutch Cup ties against Genemuiden and Noordwijk.

Alex Murphy - Bolton Wanderers

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy. Murphy is currently on-loan at Bolton Wanderers. | Getty Images

Murphy had been linked with a loan move away from St James Park on several occasions over the last 18 months after impressing during a number of pre-season friendlies over the last two summers. He finally earned the first loan of his career when he joined League One club Bolton Wanderers recently - but has remained an unused substitute in a home defeat against Charlton Athletic and Saturday’s 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town. Murphy is also awaiting the appointment of a new manager after Wanderers parted company with former boss Ian Evatt recently.

Travis Hernes - Aalborg

The young midfielder joined the Magpies from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2023 and has been a regular in United academy sides over the last two seasons. Hernes was sent out on loan to Danish club Aalborg earlier this month and is yet to make his first competitive appearance as the Superliga season remains on its mid-season break. AaB will resume their league campaign with a home game against Nordsjælland during the middle of next month.

Charlie McArthur - Carlisle United

The Scotland Under-21 international joined Carlisle United earlier this month as former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson conducted an overhaul of the Cumbrians squad in a bid to avoid relegation into the National League. McArthur made his debut in a 1-0 home defeat against Bradford City earlier this month before starting alongside former Magpies stalwart Paul Dummett in a 2-1 win at Fleetwood Town on Saturday. The current and former Magpies stars endured mixed fortunes as McArthur won plaudits for his display as veteran defender Dummett saw his Carlisle debut ended by an injury with just five minutes on the clock.