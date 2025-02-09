Newcastle United contract status revealed as Howe makes Wilson future admission

When do the current contracts of Newcastle United’s first-team squad come to an end?

Callum Wilson showed how valuable he can be to Eddie Howe and Newcastle United after grabbing a goal in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round win at League One title favourites Birmingham City.

After making a brief cameo appearance in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win against Arsenal, the Magpies striker was handed his first start since a 4-1 win at Burnley in the final weeks of last season and rewarded Howe by grabbing first goal of the current campaign. With such a hectic final three months of the season lying in wait for the Magpies, a fit and available Wilson will be a massive boost for the United boss.

However, what lies beyond the end of the season for Wilson remains to be seen as his current Magpies deal will come to a close at the end of June. Howe, who has always thrown his support behind the man he first worked with during his time at Bournmeouth, did hint that the door could remain open for the striker to remain on Tyneside beyond the summer.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup win at St Andrews, Howe said: “Without a doubt for me. If he can stay fit he’s an outstanding centre forward. He’s got the experience that we would need in that position, the know how of how we play, the pace, the strength, goalscorer, so yeah, we wouldn’t have been able to recruit anyone close to his level I don’t believe in this window who would have been ready to play. The key thing is trying to keep his fit. That’s what Callum wants, that’s what we want and fingers crossed we can male it happen.”

When asked if the nine-time capped England international still has a future at St James Park, the Magpies boss added: “Yeah, absolutely there is. I can’t write the future. I can’t predict what’s going to happen. I’d never write Callum Wilson off.”

The former Coventry City and Bournemouth striker is not the only Magpies player out of contract at the end of the season - although defensive duo Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar are expected to pen extensions to their current deals ahead of the summer. However, there is some doubt over the future of several other players that are current set to leave St James Park as it stands. The summer will also see the likes of Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Dan Burn enter into the final year of their deals and that means the St James Park hierarchy have some major calls to make.

When do the contracts of Newcastle United players come to an end?

Summer 2025: John Ruddy, Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth, Jay Turner-Cooke, Max Thompson

Summer 2026: Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Garang Kuol, Alfie Harrison, Isaac Hayden*

Summer 2027: Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sven Botman

Summer 2028: Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes

Summer 2029: Lewis Miley, Lloyd Kelly*, William Osula

On long-term deals (end date unknown): Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall

* Currently out on loan

