Newcastle United 'deal agreed' claim as Eddie Howe makes January transfer request

Eddie Howe does not want to lose any Newcastle United player in the January transfer window despite several being linked with exits.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park throughout 2024 while Kieran Trippier’s future is also uncertain. Fresh reports from Saudi Arabia claim that Martin Dubravka and Newcastle have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab that will see him join the club in January.

A potential move is slightly complicated by the current injury to first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope which has resulted in Dubravka starting the last two matches. He is set to remain in goal in each of Newcastle’s next three games before the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from Arriyadiyah in claims Dubravka is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia to join Al Shabab on January 1. Al Shabab are not one of the four Saudi Pro League teams owned by the Public Investment Fund who also owns an 85% stake in Newcastle.

Howe acknowledged the rumours but admitted it would be ‘difficult’ to see any player leave the club next month.

“I'm sort of aware of the links and the rumours,” he said. “I'd love to keep the squad together, I don't want to lose anybody, we didn't have the biggest squad already so losing any players would be very difficult for me.

“We do have players returning from injury like Sven [Botman] who will make a big difference and hopefully we'll get Emil Krafth back in the not-too-distant future. Certainly losing players isn't in my thoughts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the facts that Pope is expected to return from injury next month, Dubravka’s contract is up in the summer, Howe has four other goalkeepers including £20million summer signing Odysseas Vlachodimos to choose from plus the potential of earning a small sum in player sales - it would be in both Newcastle and Dubravka’s best interest to take any offers seriously in January.

While Howe doesn’t want to lose players, he previously accepted it would be necessary if the club wants to do any significant transfer business in January.