Newcastle United Women hosted Sunderland in-front of a record-breaking crowd at St James’ Park on Sunday.

A week on from Newcastle United Men’s side triumphing at Wembley, Newcastle United Women played one of their most important matches of the season when they welcomed local rivals Sunderland to St James’ Park. Having triumphed in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light, Becky Langley’s side had the opportunity to do a league double over their Wearside opponents on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies started a point and a place behind Sunderland at kick-off and with faint hopes of sealing a third-straight promotion. They could, and possibly should, have been ahead within two minutes as Demi Stokes played a superb diagonal ball to release Beth Lumsden but her effort was saved one-v-one by Demi Lambourne in the Black Cats goal.

The Magpies continued to dominate the game with most of the first 20 minutes or so being played in the Sunderland half as Lumsden and Freya Gregory saw efforts flash past the post. Lumsden continued to be a real threat for Langley’s side with Sunderland struggling to contain her both in the middle of the park and down the right side when she drifted out there.

Mel Reay’s team slowly got a foothold in proceedings but Claudia Moan in the Magpies goal wasn’t tested at any stage before the half-hour mark. It was then Rachel Furness and Amber Keegan-Stobbs’ chance to go close as the former had a header cleared off the line before the Magpies captain failed to make a good enough connection on her shot as Sunderland survived.

Newcastle ended the half much as they had spent it, on top and putting great pressure on the Sunderland goal but largely without reward as Lambourne continued to deny them an opener. Here are our Newcastle United Women’s half-time player ratings as the Magpies took on Sunderland Women:

Claudia Moan - 6

Started between the posts against her former side but had very little to do in the opening stanza.

Demi Stokes - 7

Played a defence-splitting diagonal ball for Lumsden early on to carve open the Sunderland defence. Oozed class and was a real leader alongside Keegan-Stobbs.

Amber Keegan-Stobbs - 7

Captained the side and was a calming presence in midfield whenever required. Did superbly to stop Mary Corbyn breaking with the ball in the 31st minute as it looked, for a moment, like the Magpies’ defence would be stretched. Just couldn’t connect with an effort to give the Magpies a lead with ten minutes of the first-half to be played.

Freya Gregory - 8

Recovered well from an early slip to stop a dangerous Sunderland attack before flashing a volley wide of the goal. A very tricky customer to deal with with the ball at her feet.

Deanna Cooper - 7

Mopped up everything at the back and denied the Sunderland attack any chance of getting in behind the back line.

Rachel Furness - 7

Committed a very early foul in the game’s first real moment of action. Put in a composed display after that and was unfortunate not to open the scoring when her header was cleared off the line. Unleashed a long-range effort which tested Lambourne in the final minutes of the first-half.

Jasmine McQuade - 7

Had some lovely touches in midfield and was the main link-up for the attack to build on.

Charlotte Wardlaw - 7

Very comfortable on the ball and was often used to start attacks alongside McQuade. Rarely tested defensively throughout the first half.

Beth Lumsden - 6

Missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the second minute with Demi Lambourne pulling off a great save one-v-one. Was at the centre of everything good that Langley’s side did in the opening stages of the first period but faded slightly as the half progressed but put in some very good set-pieces.

Emily Murphy - 6

Did very well to fashion some space for a header in the 19th minute but couldn’t guide an effort on target.

Lia Cataldo - 6

Tidy on the ball but would have liked to be involved in the game more, particularly in an attacking sense. Did very well defensively in the final few minutes of the first-half.