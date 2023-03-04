Newcastle United will be looking for their first win in the Premier League since January as they take on Manchester City today. The Magpies have picked up three points in their last four matches.

Man City will be one of their hardest opponents of the campaign as they look to narrow the gap between themselves and Arsenal. However, defeat for Newcastle would massively dent any hopes of claiming a top four spot as they sit four points behind Tottenham Hotspur.

Here is the latest headlines ahead of the clash...

Bruno Guimaraes contract update

Newcastle United are hoping to finalise a new contract for Bruno Guimaraes by the end of the season, according to 90min.

The midfielder only joined the Magpies last year but he has been sensational since the move and has bagged 12 goal contributions in 34 league appearances since arriving at St. James’ Park. Bruno’s exceptional form has unsurprisingly attracted the attention of a number of top clubs and Newcastle now face a challenge keeping hold of him.

While Bruno still has three years left on his current deal, it has been well reported that Newcastle are eager to offer him a new contract with a significant pay rise and the report has now confirmed that they will hope to have it all wrapped up before the end of the season. The news comes shortly after fresh rumours linking the Brazilian with a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are continuing to revitalise their midfield and could see Bruno as an alternative to long-term target Jude Bellingham.

Eddie Howe confirms departure

Eddie Howe has confirmed that analyst Mark Leyland will leave the club to join Man City at the end of the season. The pair know each other well from their time together at Burnley, before the Newcastle boss poached him from Liverpool shortly after he joined the Magpies.

After playing his part in a complete transformation at St. James’ Park, Leyland is set to take up a ‘new international position’ across a number of the City Football Group’s clubs. Speaking on his departure, Howe said: “He will leave us at the end of the season but he’ll work through to then.

“Losing key members of staff is never ideal but I’ve been here many times before when that’s happened. It’s part of growing. People will always be looking for elite members of staff and that’s one of the things we have to be aware of as a football I think. Mark goes, but he’ll go with our best wishes. He’s currently here and fully committed to our journey.”