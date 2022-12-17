Newcastle United are back in action on Saturday when they take on impressive La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano at St James’ Park.

The Magpies are now working towards match sharpness ahead of facing Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday, and they have already seen off Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilail in a friendly. Eddie Howe’s men will now test themselves against Spanish opposition as they look to hit the ground running upon return to competitive action.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Maddison update

Newcastle have been handed an update on Leicester City star James Maddison amid transfer links with the midfielder.

“James Maddison is obviously a player they really like, but Leicester are not really rolling over for a sale,” said journalist Ryan Taylor to GiveMeSport. “Maddison has probably been the difference between being in the relegation zone and being where they are this season, so I don’t see that coming off, certainly in this window unless there’s a massive, massive offer. But that’s not to say that Newcastle won’t look at strengthening.”

Maddison is currently under contract at Leicester until 2024.

Moukoko links

The Magpies are also said to be interested in Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko, who shone for Germany at the World Cup.

According to Daily Mail, Newcastle are among a number of clubs to express an interest, with Moukoko, who is out of contract at the end of this season, so far resisting a new deal. There are likely to be bigger fish in the market for Moukoko than Newcastle, but with a big upside, the Toon are hoping there may be a deal to be done.