Newcastle United have been left only two points from a top four spot after a huge 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Friday. The Magpies looked like they would have to settle for a draw before Alexander Isak netted his second of the game in the dying minutes at the City Ground.

Eddie Howe’s side now sit hot on Spurs’ heels with two games in hand over the London outfit. If United can beat West Ham and Everton next month then they can reclaim a Champions League place and potentially even overtake Manchester United into third.

Here are the latest headlines from St. James’ Park...

Real Madrid star on the radar

Newcastle United are the latest club to express interest in signing Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, according to Fichajes. Liverpool are also considering a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

Formerly of Manchester City, Diaz joined Real Madrid in 2019 but failed to pick up regular first team football and has spent the last three seasons out on loan with AC Milan. The midfielder has been a regular for the Italian giants, claiming 26 goal contributions in 110 appearances and helping them claim their first Serie A title in eleven years last season.

With Diaz’s lengthy loan spell finally set to end this summer, AC Milan will now have to decide whether to take up their option to buy the Spaniard. However, while they are eager to snap him up on a permanent basis, they don’t want to pay the €22 million price tag that Real Madrid are demanding. With several clubs tracking Diaz, Los Blancos could be tempted to bring the midfielder back and sell him on for more than the £15.5m they paid for him.

Alexander Isak in Team of the Week

Alexander Isak has been named in Garth Crooks’ infamous Team of the Week after his brilliant display against Nottingham Forest. The striker took his tally to six goals in ten league matches in with his brace in the Midlands.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Crooks said: “The adjustment for his first goal was outstanding, while the coolness displayed to convert the winning penalty against Nottingham Forest justified his selection over Callum Wilson.

“Isak is starting to produce the goods at exactly the right time for the Magpies. Wilson did well for Newcastle during the early part of the season but has run out of steam since his return from a World Cup that must have been mentally draining. Meanwhile, Isak has taken the strain and is leading the line exceptionally as the Geordies mount a serious assault on a top-four place.”

Isak has claimed a place in the Magpies’ starting line-up with Wilson struggling to regain the form that saw him named in England’s World Cup squad earlier this season. The 31-year-old has only managed one goal since October and has continued to struggle with injuries.

