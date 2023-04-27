Newcastle United ‘keen’ to strike transfer deal as pair emerge on radar

Newcastle United have their sights set on securing a Champions League place under Eddie Howe and are currently 3rd in the Premier League table above Manchester United on goal difference. The Toon Army battered Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 last time out at St. James’ Park and were 5-0 up after just 21 minutes.

Eddie Howe’s side are back in action on Thursday evening with an away trip to Goodison Park to take on relegation threatened Everton. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Winger on radar

Newcastle are being linked with a summer swoop for Barcelona winger Raphinha. Spanish news outlet AS have credited the North East club with an interest in the Brazil international along with fellow top flight sides Arsenal and Spurs with the player’s long-term future at Camp Nou currently up in the air after a tough first year in La Liga for him.

He left Leeds United for the European giants last year but has struggled to make an impact for Xavi’s side. He penned a five-year deal so still has plenty of time left to run on his contract.

Midfielder wanted

Newcastle are ‘keen’ to lure Scotland international Scott McTominay away from Manchester United and are ‘pushing ahead’ in their attempts to land him ahead of the next transfer window, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old could be seen by Howe as someone to add more competition and depth to his options in the middle of the park.