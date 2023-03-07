Newcastle United have fallen behind in the race for a top-four spot after Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 at the weekend. The Reds have shot up the table in recent weeks and looked to have rediscovered their form with only a matter of months left of the season.

The Magpies face Wolves this weekend and will need to snatch all three points if they are to keep up with the rest of the Premier League’s top clubs. Eddie Howe’s side only sit four points from Tottenham Hotspur and also have two games in hand. However, it has been almost two months since Newcastle last won a match in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are today’s headlines...

Newcastle Utd ‘favourites’ to sign Maguire

Newcastle United are frontrunners to sign Manchester United’s Harry Maguire this summer, according to 90min. The defender has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag and has started only five matches in the Premier League this season.

While Maguire still has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, there has long been speculation linking him with a move away in the near future. Newcastle are said to be one club targeting the defender and are thought to be leading the race over the likes of West Ham and Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Magpies’ form has dipped in recent months, they could guarantee Maguire European football next season and currently sit in a much better position than their two rivals. However, the Red Devils are likely to demand a hefty fee for the former Leicester City man.

While Maguire has been poor over the past couple of seasons, United are likely to want to recoup as much of the £80 million they coughed up for him in 2019. They could also play hard ball with Newcastle, given the Tyneside outfit’s well-documented wealth.

Magpies ‘tipped’ to sign Tierney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United are considering a summer move for Kieran Tierney, according to Football Insider. The left-back has failed to retain a regular spot in the starting line-up for Arsenal this season, with Oleksandr Zinchenko impressing since joining from Manchester City last summer.

Tierney has only started four matches in the top flight for the Gunners this season and could seek a move away as he looks to reignite his career. The report suggests Arsenal value the defender at around £30 million, which could prove to be a bargain for Newcastle if he can return to previous form.