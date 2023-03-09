Newcastle United linked with £50m-rated attacker as Barcelona ‘consider selling’

The summer transfer window is still a long way away but that hasn’t stopped several big names players being linked with moves to and from English football’s top flight.

Newcastle United, who are preparing for their next Premier League fixture as Wolves visit St James’ Park this weekend, continue to be linked with several potential signings including a Barcelona star who the La Liga leaders would reportedly ‘consider selling’ for a fee of around £50 million. Meanwhile, a current Magpies star is rumoured to be of interest to PSG who could be set to make a move later this year. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Thursday, March 9:

Newcastle United could target £50m attacker as Barcelona ‘consider selling’

Reports in Spain have claimed that Barcelona would ‘consider selling’ former Leeds United forward Raphinha in the summer if they can recoup the majority of the €60 million they paid for the Brazilian last year. With that in mind, Newcastle United are said to be ‘very interested’ after ‘trying their luck’ in the January window.

Raphinha has made 44 appearances this season for club and country, scoring eight goals in all competitions. The 26-year old was one of the hottest commodities in world football last summer with Arsenal and Liverpool heavily linked before his eventual move to the Nou Camp.

Newcastle United defender ‘attracting interest’ from PSG

According to Inews, Sven Botman is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain after a stellar first season in the Premier League. The Ligue 1 leaders were linked with the Dutchman before his £35 million move to St James’ Park from rival Lille and it now looks like they could reignite that interest. It is claimed the French side’s senior football advisor, Luis Campos, believes that Botman is destined to be one of the best defenders in Europe.