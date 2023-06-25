Newcastle United-linked youngster joins Chelsea as goalkeeper update emerges

Newcastle United finished 4th in the Premier League table last season behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester City. The Toon Army are in the Champions League in the next campaign and will have an increased number of games coming their way next term.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks now the transfer window is open for business. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Goalkeeper update

Middlesbrough are still ‘aiming’ to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow this summer but face competition from Championship rivals Hull City, whilst Leeds United have also been linked with a move for his signature following their relegation to the second tier, as detailed in a report by TeesideLive. The 32-year-old has a year left on his contract in the North East and is expected to move on.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Tigers and impressed with Liam Rosenior’s side. However, they face a real battle to sign him permanently with Blackburn Rovers also keen now, as per Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Youngster was on radar

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on young forward Dujuan Richards, as detailed in a report by the Evening Standard. However, the 17-year-old forward has now been snapped up by league rivals Chelsea.